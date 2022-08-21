Cox Charities Has Donated $10,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for Gatesway Friends Outdoor Exercise Park

Gatesway is excited to receive this generous donation in support of increased mobility and therapeutic movement options for Friends within the organization. The outdoor exercise park will be available to the community for use as well, allowing for integration between the I/DD population served at Gatesway and members of the surrounding community within Tulsa and Wagoner Counties. These funds will allow for complete construction of the outdoor exercise park, including the purchase of adaptive equipment to meet varying needs of Friends.

About Cox Charities: Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs. The committee evaluates requests based on the organization’s mission, programming, and written grant application. Cox Charities provides funding to initiatives that support the company’s philanthropic cornerstones of youth & education, diversity, equity and inclusion, conservation and bridging the digital divide. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.