Silver Tree Consulting and Services Partners with Innominds to Lead IT Operations Transformation for SMBs



More than two-thirds of digital transformations fail. The most overlooked reason why – is a failure to transform IT operations in tandem. said Richard Ricks, Founder and CEO of Silver Tree. Failure to transform this critical function means your IT team is left unable to support, maintain, and improve upon every other digital initiative. They will be forced to continue to react instead of taking the lead and being proactive. Without transforming your IT capability, the transformation will fail  no way around it.





Ricks continued, Silver Tree and Innominds are coming together to take IT operations transformation to an even better place. Powered by the combined experience and expertise of the two companies, Silver Trees capabilities continue to grow, enabling our clients to further benefit from the dynamic nature of digital transformation.





As ITSM has evolved from the way technology is managed to how valuable services are delivered, the blend of technology and business expertise is more important than ever. Silver Tree has been an innovator in this space and partnering with Innominds will enable both companies to stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape said Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and CEO of Innominds.

