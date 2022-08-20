Ascendant Asset Management to hold Asian Investment Forum next month



Ascendant Asset Managements Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jarrod Baxter commented on the upcoming forum saying There will be numerous topics that will be discussed at length while also having a question and answer towards the end of the Forum. The event will also feature a number international investor guests who will address key topics of the current Russian investment climate and the consequences of the sanctions against the dollar among other currencies.





“What is often discussed weaknesses in terms of global economic standing, are opportunities for the savvy investor to look into. The country choice for investments is a big component in the attribution of returns. With political issues in Russia and the Ukraine currently, there is some cause for concern, however, oil is still a major player, but things can only improve from here on, added Jarrod Baxter, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendant Asset Management.





About Us – Ascendant Asset Management



Ascendant Asset Management was established in Hong Kong in 2009 and has unwaveringly upheld the highest investment and financial standards while in pursuit of our clients objectives. Over the years, we have steadfastly protected our principles and refined our operational practices, becoming an internationally recognized company through our clients success and excellent service.





The experience and knowledge we have accrued has been invaluable. We have evolved and expanded to offer a range of investment and financial services which focus on maximizing the performance of our clients capital and delivering long-term stability. With pragmatic approaches and robust strategies designed to respond to the fluidity and direction of markets around the world, our team works to secure significant returns on every investment.





At the center of our operations are in-depth research and extensive data analysis. We leverage our global network and understanding of local, regional, and international markets and economies to identify early-stage opportunities, enabling our clients to take advantage of the growth stage. We work hand in hand with all our clients to develop investment strategies and build a foundational platform for long-term financial success.





Our unique, personal approach is tailored to each individual, with our advisors working with clients to evaluate their position, existing financial commitments, and values to find the right investments for them. When we expand portfolios, we seek out options that integrate seamlessly, diversifying risk and strengthening the overall portfolio. Our bespoke strategies are based upon precise market modeling, analysis of trends, and the viability of available opportunities, allowing us to offer informed guidance in confidence.





At Ascendant Asset Management, we offer more than a service. We deliver peace of mind through transparency, growth through intelligent investments, and stability through foresight.

