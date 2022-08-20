BizKonnect Got Recognized by G2 Crowd 2022 as “High Performer” in Global Sales Intelligence Software Grid Report for Three Consecutive Years



Each year, G2 Crowd evaluates software providers based on market presence. It includes social impact, seller size, market share, and customer satisfaction (based on user reviews).





After minutely comparing all the data, they rank the highest performers.



The deep dedication of BizKonnect to empower businesses with sales intelligence has helped to achieve this milestone recurrently. BizKonnects sales intelligence software is currently helping sales and marketing teams to enter the target enterprises and has seen accelerated traction for its actionable Org Charts of large enterprises and Fortune 500 companies.





What did BizKonnects Customers say at G2?



BizKonnect has provided my company with the most complete and accurate data and the best price I have found in the industry. To date, they have the highest delivery rate I have seen and are always willing to credit the ones that don’t. The company always strives for 100 % and always works to achieve the goal. Great service, great data, great people, and a fair price. What more can you ask for? – CEO Advisory Board of a Small Business.





BizKonnect worked fast and accurately for our project together. Leads arrive on time as promised and contain very few errors. Customer support is polite, timely, and professional. – COO of a Small Business





BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider for global businesses across the industry verticals. There are three primary offerings  contact lists as per target profile, Account Maps of large enterprises, and Theme based Email campaigns for lead generation. The email campaign solution is primarily useful for startups and SMEs for their lead generation. The account maps are used by marketing and ABM teams to strategically go after the larger enterprises. BizKonnect helps to implement Account-Based Marketing at scale. With its company database of 20+ million global companies, BizKonnect is a trusted partner for several small/medium/large/enterprise sales and marketing teams.





You can walk through the report HERE.

###