Centre for Advancement of Philanthropy (CAP), Aria CFO Services, Glific and danamojo launch danaVidya for NGOs



DanaVidya aims to assist them in deepening their impact and reaching even more beneficiaries. It is a WhatsApp Chat Bot which uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to answer user questions from its large database. The WhatsApp-based chatbot provides automated assistance to NGOs & Corporate CSR Teams and covers questions related to Income Tax (12AB/80G), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the newly launched Social Stock Exchange (SSE). For any other questions not already in its vast question bank, the chatbot prompts a human volunteer to respond to the unique query within 24 hours of the users question.





Speaking about the launch, Noshir Dadrawala, CEO, Centre for Advancement of Philanthropy



said, They say that to share or give your knowledge is one of the best gifts and perhaps the highest form of daana or giving. The daana of vidya, in my opinion, is a wonderful opportunity for sharing one’s wealth of knowledge and experience and in the process enhancing the giver’s thirst for learning more and drinking deeper at the fountain of knowledge and wisdom. DanaVidya promises to be one such platform for cross-learning, peer-learning and to become a proverbial ‘watering-hole’ for thirsty seekers of knowledge in the jungle of legal compliance for NGOs/NPOs.





Dhaval Udani, CEO, danamojo said, The biggest highlight of danaVidya is that it is driven by organizations who work exclusively with NGOs and therefore are experts in the field. Each of us understands the challenges and journeys of NGOs and the complexities of the law with respect to their operations and have therefore created this easy to use and accessible platform together.





To get started with danaVidya, users simply have to say Hi to +91 77770 35895 on WhatsApp.





About danamojo



danamojo is India’s First Integrated Payment Solutions Platform designed specifically for NGOs. Its purpose is to help NGOs raise more funds from individuals by providing a convenient and efficient mechanism to collect donations and engage donors. It provides an e-commerce like donation storefront allowing donors to contribute to specific programmes of the NGO, ensures 100% legal compliance while capturing donor data, provides multiple payment options  domestic & international and multiple payment modes – from one-time donations to recurring and QR Code based platforms. danamojo is a NASSCOM Social Innovation Honor 2018 winner and recognized as the Best Indian Social Enterprise at the Action for India Forum 2019. It is supported by Nilekani Philanthropies and Social Alpha. Since its launch in 2016, DanaMojo has on- boarded 1,000+ NGOs on its platform.

