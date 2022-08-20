Roadside Rescue Towing Company Hitches Up with SEO National to Boost Online Presence

Roadside Rescue provides high-quality, damage-free towing in Bountiful and Ogden, Utah and the surrounding areas. The company has teamed up with Utah-based digital marketing company SEO National to make it easier for people with either emergency or scheduled towing needs to find Roadside Rescue online.

“We offer a comprehensive range of towing services, and we’re excited to work with SEO National to get the word out on what we can provide for our Wasatch Front communities,” said James Fullmer, Roadside Rescue President. These services include 5th wheel towing, lockout and jumpstart capabilities, wrecker and flat-bed towing, and advanced towing equipment to protect vehicles from damage.

Roadside Rescue requires its drivers to pass a background check, have a clean driving record, and be Wreckmaster certified, the gold standard in towing credentials. “The training doesn’t stop when drivers are first hired, it continues for the full time they are employed,” said Fullmer. “In our industry vehicles are always changing, and we need to stay up to date on all makes and models.”

Since breakdowns and accidents happen at all hours of the day, Roadside Rescue offers affordable towing 24/7 and quick response times. “We understand that when you’re stuck on the side of the road, especially late at night or in bad weather, the last thing you want to do is wait hours for a tow truck to arrive,” said Fullmer. “That’s where you can count on our trained professionals to respond as quickly as possible.”

Damon Burton, SEO National President, said that Roadside Rescue offers a unique service in Utah, and he is excited to help market it to a wider audience. “There are a lot of towing companies out there, but Roadside tows things that other companies won’t touch. Whether it be a 5th wheel or a truck with a busted ball joint or axle, a classic car or a lowered vehicle, Roadside Rescue offers a reasonably-priced towing experience every time, day or night.”

SEO National is a Google 5-Star-rated search engine optimization company and works with dozens of companies nationwide, including mom-and-pop operations, startups, and large Inc. 5000 corporations.

For more information on Roadside Rescue towing services, visit their website at www.RoadsideRescueInc.com or call (801) 803-4900.

About Roadside Rescue

Roadside Rescue is a tow truck company that provides 24/7 reliable towing services and roadside assistance needs. Roadside. As a 5-star towing company, Roadside Rescue is meticulously dedicated to customer satisfaction.