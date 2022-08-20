Hardbacon Launches News Business Section to Help Small Businesses Make Better Financial Decisions

Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 40,000 Canadians, announced today the launch of a new business section with the aim to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) make better financial decisions.

Financial decision making is an important part of running a business of any size. There are 1.23 million employer businesses in Canada. Of these, 1.2 million (97.9 percent) are small businesses, while 22,905 (1.9 percent) are medium-sized businesses.

Since inception, Hardbacon has been on a mission to help Canadians make better financial decisions and in turn bring home the bacon to lead wealthier and more financially secure lives. Now, the Montreal-based start up is excited to expand its roster of tools to help business owners do the same.

The new business section allows self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners to compare Canadian business credit cards, read software reviews to make the right buying decision, and soon it will offer the opportunity to compare checking and savings accounts.

Hardbacon’s comparison tools are easy to use and are available side-by-side with other valuable content that will allow Canadian business owners to make the most of their money.

“When I started Hardbacon, I struggled with bookkeeping as well as with opening our first business bank account and getting a corporate credit card,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “I’m excited to expand our tools and I’m really happy to now be able to support small and midsize business owners on their entrepreneurial journey.”

Hardbacon’s financial tools for business owners are now live at hardbacon.ca/en/category/business/.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers, robo-advisors, mortgages and crypto exchanges. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.