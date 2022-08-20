Burt Brothers Tire and Service Shares Vital Back-to-School Car Care Tips

Utah’s largest chain of family-owned tire and auto repair shops, Burt Brothers Tire and Service has been serving customers in Northern Utah since 1991. Their mantra, “Doing it Better,” extends not only to their automotive work but also to the way they treat their customers. Treating customers like family for Burt Brothers includes offering back-to-school car care tips to keep their youngest customers safe as they embark on life’s next adventure, wherever that may be.

Purchased in 2019 from founders Ron and Wendel Burt, Burt Brothers Tire and Service is owned and operated by their five sons, who strive to continue their father’s legacies. With 14 locations across the Wasatch Front, the family business now serves many Northern Utah communities from Layton to Highland. The Burt Brothers’ chain of tire shops is large enough to establish direct relationships with major retailers, allowing them to offer competitive pricing and great deals to their customers. Regardless of the company’s growth, the Burts strive to stay connected to the community and are dedicated to serving their customers.

With the first day of classes at many colleges and universities quickly approaching, Burt Brothers co-owner Jake Burt wants to remind parents of the importance of having their young adult’s car checked before they send them off on their own.

“Of all the tasks and supplies on the back-to-school list, car maintenance is probably one of the most overlooked and most important tasks,” remarked Burt. “Before they start the long drive back to school is the perfect time to bring their car to our Bountiful or Riverton auto repair shop for a tune-up. It helps ensure they arrive back at school safely and teaches them how to take responsibility for the care and maintenance of their car.”

Burt suggests parents and students perform five simple checks on the car.

Have the Oil Changed – This service usually includes topping up all the vehicle’s vital fluids and will help extend the car’s life. Check the Battery (including cleaning the connections) – Don’t wait until the car struggles to start in the cold winter weather. Check Tire Tread Depth – Bald tire tread or uneven wear can create hazardous driving conditions. Locate the Spare, Jack, and Other Tools – Before they get one is a great time to teach your young driver how to change a flat. Create an Emergency Kit – Gather water bottles, non-perishable food, a cell phone charger, a flashlight, batteries, and a blanket to keep in the car at all times, just in case.

“Leaving home is a right of passage for our youth,” said Burt. “One of the best things we can do to prepare them for the adventure that lies ahead is to make sure they have the tools and the knowledge to get to their destination safely. At Burt Brothers, we are proud to be a part of keeping Utah families and individuals in our community safe. Whether we’re changing the oil at our auto repair shop in Sandy or installing snow tires in Park City, we are making a difference in the lives of our customers.”

Burt Brothers Tire and Service is Tire Industry Association certified and employs ASE-certified technicians at their Utah tire shops. To learn more about the automotive services available at Burt Brothers or schedule an appointment online, visit www.BurtBrothers.com.

About Burt Brothers Tire & Service

Burt Brothers Tire and Service meets customer needs at several convenient locations for auto repair in Utah. For more than two decades, they have offered Utah drivers outstanding customer service at unbeatable prices. They specialize in complete bumper-to-bumper service, including free flat tire repairs, tire rotation and balancing, wheel alignments, and oil change services.