Black Rhino Announces New Location in Fort Lauderdale

Black Rhino Garage FloorsTM, an up-and-coming national leader in commercial and residential flooring, announces their first of many locations across the country with Black Rhino Garage Floors™ Fort Lauderdale. With years of experience and an emphasis on moving the business into the future, Black Rhino has quickly received strong industry recognition for unrelenting quality, expert knowledge, and the ability to meet complex project requirements consistently. They have been certified and recommended by major companies like Sherwin Williams, Citadel Floors, and Husqvarna. Black Rhino specializes in concrete restoration, customized epoxy & polyaspartic flooring, diamond grinding, and all site preparations necessary to create the perfect finished floor.

“We are excited to be part of the Black Rhino Garage Floors Family. We researched many different companies in this market and found that BRGF had the best products & services bar none.

“We are thrilled about all of the new services we will now be able to offer the Fort Lauderdale Area,” says franchise partner Phillip Wright.

In 2020, the U.S. captured the largest revenue share of more than 70.0%. The growing investment in infrastructure development, coupled with the rising demand for green building, is fueling the growth of the construction industry in the country, thereby creating demand for concrete floor coatings (North America Concrete Floor Coatings Analysis Report 2021-2028 – researchandmarkets.com). Black Rhino Garage FloorsTM is creating a unique business procedure that allows the independent franchise services and knowledge to be linked through a singular platform. This platform returns high-quality results by promoting consistent, reliable, and optimized operational processes. Taking advantage of newer technologies and a unified social presence to increase individual franchise visibility.

About Black Rhino

Black Rhino Garage Floors™ was founded by a partner at Pierce Benton LLC; A general contracting firm building custom residential homes, commercial buildings, and restaurants. They hold licenses in multiple states across the US. Along the way, they discovered that just like building and renovating homes took a special design and build knowledge, so does renovating a garage.

Black Rhino Garage Floors™ was born from the need to create a specialized company that understands and has expertise in every aspect of your garage to the highest level. They searched out the best equipment, highest quality products and hired the most competent installers to complete each project. Check out some of our resources at https://blackrhinogaragefloors.com, Facebook: /BlackRhinoGarageFloors and Instagram: @black_rhino_garage_floors_fl/.