Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh pays glowing tributes to Indian National Army veteran Major Ishwar Lal Singh





Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today paid glowing tributes to Indian National Army (INA) veteran Major Ishwar Lal Singh at a memorial service held in New Delhi. After laying a wreath, at the urn containing ashes of Major Ishwar Lal Singh, the Raksha Mantri fondly recalled his meeting with the INA veteran about three years ago in Singapore. He said that India will not forget the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA) and its leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Shri Rajnath Singh said Netaji was the epitome of values and ideals and he fought for values and never compromised on the ideals of freedom.





The Raksha Mantri added that contrary to perception Netaji had great respect for Mahatma Gandhi and he took lead in terming Mahatama Gandhi as the Father of Nation. Netaji even designated one of his Brigades as Mahatma Gandhi Brigade, Raksha Mantri added.





The memorial service in honor of Major Ishwar Lal was organized by Ministry of Culture and Archeological Survey of India. Many Army veterans were present on the occasion and paid their tributes to mortal remains of INA veteran.





Major Ishwar Lall Singh, a 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army served under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In his early teens, his father had arranged for him to join the Indian National Army (INA). He was a resident of the Sree Narayana Mission Nursing Home in Yishun. He died on 5th August, 2022.





ABB/GC









(Release ID: 1853224)

Visitor Counter : 253

























