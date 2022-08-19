This South Carolina Exterior Remodeling Company Spans Multiple Generations

A passion for serving customers runs in the White family, who own C&W Roofing, Siding & Window Company. For three generations, the family has built a tradition of providing high-quality home exterior solutions and they show no signs of slowing down.

The family-owned and operated company offers a variety of exterior remodeling services, specializing in replacement windows, roofing repairs and replacement, siding installation and repairs, and gutter services. But, as much as the White family loves exterior remodeling projects, their real passion is in serving their customers in upstate South Carolina.

“At the end of the day, our goal is always to provide professional, quality results with a personal touch. We understand that letting strangers work on your home is a big decision, which is why we commit to always treating our customers’ homes like our own and treating our customers themselves like they’re part of our family,” Owner, Craig White, explains.

Paying homage to its multi-generational roots, C&W Roofing, Siding & Window Company uses what they consider to be a somewhat old-fashioned approach to doing business. White goes on to say, “As a company, our mission is a simple one: it’s to treat our customers the way we would want to be treated by a home contractor. With that philosophy as our guide, we prioritize professionalism when it comes to communication, expertise, and craftsmanship, getting to really know our customers along the way. Your home is not just another project to us. It’s your castle and our job is to make your dream home a reality.”

As the company continues to grow and evolve, the White family’s passion for serving customers and delivering the best possible workmanship and service will always stay the same.

About C&W Roofing, Siding & Window Company

C&W Roofing, Siding & Window Company specializes in exterior remodeling services and is proud to be a James Hardie Preferred Contractor. The company serves customers throughout the greater Greenville, SC area. For more information, visit CWSiding.com.