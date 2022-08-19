SHS Pros is Charlotte’s Leading Fiber Cement Siding Expert

SHS Pros (formally known as Southern Home Services), a Charlotte exterior home remodeling company, is proud to announce it has been designated as a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor. As the highest designation from the fiber cement manufacturer, this status recognizes that SHS Pros consistently demonstrates the highest standards in quality and customer satisfaction.

To achieve and maintain this designation, the SHS Pros team first joined the James Hardie Contractor Alliance Program. Following that, the company must complete the annual training program offered by James Hardie pertaining to general installation requirements and best practices.

Another of the requirements for this designation is maintaining a proven track record of satisfied customers. SHS Pros is proud to have a 96% James Hardie recommendation rate, based on surveys from over 200 customers. This reflects its dedication to providing A+ craftsmanship and exemplary customer satisfaction to every client.

Owner, Shawn Kalgren, says, “We’re proud to be a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, which underscores our commitment to being experts in the products we install for our customers. We know that this designation will give our customers confidence that they’re making the best decision for their homes when they hire our team.”

By earning this designation, SHS Pros can also offer its clients James Hardie’s comprehensive warranty coverage, which consists of a 30-year warranty on parts and labor.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services specializes in exterior remodeling services like roofing, siding, window replacements, and solar panel installations. The company serves customers throughout the greater Charlotte area. For more information, visit SHSPros.com.