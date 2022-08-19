Raleigh Area Siding Company Completes Over 1,000 Local James Hardie Installation Projects

Carolina Exteriors believes in the quality of James Hardie siding so much, that it’s the only siding material the company installs. As such, the company is proud to be one of the select few contractors to earn the esteemed James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor designation.

Earning this designation means that Carolina Exteriors has met the rigorous qualifications put in place by James Hardie, ensuring that its team can provide the highest level of service to customers.

One of the requirements of being a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor is maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Carolina Exteriors is proud to have a 4.9-star rating and a 97% recommendation score after installing James Hardie siding on more than 1,000 homes throughout the greater Raleigh area.

Beyond that, the company strictly adheres to a number of requirements to maintain this designation. This includes complying with installation best practices, maintaining a satisfactory rating with the Better Business Bureau, maintaining a satisfactory background check, and more.

Owner of Carolina Exteriors, Wesley Newton says, “We know that when customers update their siding, it’s an investment. It’s our job to make their investment worth it and we’re honored to have been recognized by James Hardie for excellence after installing siding on more than 1,000 homes. We look forward to continuing our excellent customer service and workmanship for the next 1,000 siding projects and beyond.”

In addition to this designation, Carolina Exteriors has also received the James Hardie President’s Club Award in past years.

About Carolina Exteriors Plus

Carolina Exteriors offers comprehensive exterior remodeling services to homeowners in the greater Raleigh area. They offer high-quality products including James Hardie®, CertainTeed, Owens Corning, Pella, Pro Via, and Therma-Tru, and boast a 60% referral and repeat customer rate. Learn more at carolinaexteriors.com.