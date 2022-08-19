Siding Express Named a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor

Siding Express, an exterior home remodeling company serving the greater St. Louis area, is proud to announce its designation as a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor. This means the company has met the rigorous criteria set forth by the fiber cement siding manufacturer.

This includes complying with installation best practices, maintaining a satisfactory record with the Better Business Bureau, and taking a professional sales approach with every client.

Founder and owner of Siding Express, Jamie Roberts, said about receiving the designation, “We’re incredibly proud to be named a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor. We have a proven track record of properly installing this fiber cement siding and we know that earning this recognition gives our customers confidence that they’ll get the best possible results from their siding installation.”

To be considered as a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, home improvement contractors must first join the James Hardie Contractor Alliance Program, where they receive specialized training about all of the manufacturer’s products and how to install them properly.

Once in the program, contractors must maintain a proven track record of happy customers and quality results, demonstrating consistently high standards in order to receive the Elite Preferred designation.

Along with offering homeowners unmatched product knowledge and top-notch installation practices, James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractors can also offer their customers James Hardie’s comprehensive warranty coverage, which includes a 30-year warranty on labor and parts.

About Siding Express

Siding Express specializes in exterior remodeling services including siding repair and replacement, window replacement, and door replacement. The company serves customers throughout the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit SidingExpress.com.