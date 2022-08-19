Hong Kong – QEH appeals to public for missing patient

QEH appeals to public for missing patient *****************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





​The spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) made the following appeal today (August 18) regarding a patient who left the hospital without prior notification:





An 81-year-old female dementia inpatient left a medical ward of QEH without prior notification today at around 5.25pm. Hospital security guards were mobilised to search within the hospital compound but were unable to locate the patient. The hospital reported to the Police for assistance this evening.





The patient is about 1.54 metres tall with a medium build and brown black short hair. She wore a dark colour top and black trousers when leaving the hospital.





The hospital appeals to the public to contact the Police or call the hospital hotline at 3506 8944 if they know the whereabouts of the patient. The hospital will fully co-operate with the Police to locate the patient.