Hong Kong – Government follows up on fatal work accident in Yau Ma Tei

Government follows up on fatal work accident in Yau Ma Tei **********************************************************



The Government is very concerned about a fatal work accident that happened at Yaumatei Maternal and Child Health Centre on Monday afternoon (August 15). The Labour Department has launched an investigation to identify the cause of the accident and to ascertain the liability of the duty holders.







While the cause of the accident is yet to be established, relevant government departments will take follow-up action to inspect similar electric gates at all government premises to safeguard public safety and to ease concern.







A Government spokesman today (August 17) said, “The Architectural Services Department and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) today commenced inspection on similar large-scale electric sliding gates at government premises, in particular devices with a manual mode, to ensure that they can be safely operated manually, so as to prevent recurrence of similar accidents. The inspection is expected to be completed within two weeks. Other works departments including the Water Supplies Department, the Drainage Services Department, the Civil Engineering and Development Department and the Highways Department will also complete inspection of electric gates at their premises within a week.”







The Hong Kong Housing Authority, the Hong Kong Housing Society, the Hospital Authority, the Urban Renewal Authority, the MTR Corporation and the Airport Authority Hong Kong will also carry out inspection on similar large-scale electric gates at their premises to ensure these gates are safe to be operated manually.







In addition, the Buildings Department will write to property management companies, urging them to carry out corresponding inspection of large-scale electric gates at the properties managed by them for the sake of public safety.







According to “A Safety Guide on Gate Work” published by the Labour Department, a regular gate maintenance system for competent technical personnel to perform maintenance and repairs of electric gates should be set up. Meanwhile, with reference to “Code of Practice for Installation of Electrically Operated Sliding Gates, Sliding Glass Doors and Rolling Shutters” and “Safety Tips of Gates and Glass Doors Operation Work” published by the EMSD and the Occupational Safety and Health Council respectively, an owner of an electric gate shall ensure that the installation is regularly maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations to keep it in good working order. The spokesman stressed that the owner has the responsibility to ensure the safe installation and operation of the electric gate.







The spokesman also reminded operators to be vigilant in operating electric gates under a manual mode. They should pay attention to the moving range and speed of the gate, avoid the gate moving beyond the operating limit, and keep a safe distance from the device.

