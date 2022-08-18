Hong Kong – SB reminds public to be vigilant against employment fraud

SB reminds public to be vigilant against employment fraud *********************************************************



​Regarding recent incidents in which Hong Kong people were suspected to have been lured to such Southeast Asian countries as Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and detained to engage in illegal work, the Security Bureau (SB) said on August 17 that it attaches great importance to the incidents and reminds members of the public to be vigilant against employment fraud. Since January this year, the Immigration Department and the Police have received 17 and 12 requests for assistance respectively.





After receiving the requests for assistance, the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit (AHU) of the Immigration Department immediately assisted the people concerned to report the cases to the local police upon their requests. The AHU learned that 12 of the Hong Kong people had left the relevant places safely.





The AHU will actively follow up the cases of requests for assistance in which the people concerned have yet to leave the places and will continue to keep close contact with their family members, the Hong Kong Police Force, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the local Chinese Embassy/Consulate General to follow up the cases.





Following receipt of the relevant reports, the Police would maintain close contact with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) outside Hong Kong and reach the LEAs through the INTERPOL platform to exchange intelligence and assist investigations.





The SB appeals to people not to trust online recruitment advertisements or comments lightly and guard against claims of ways to earn quick money and jobs offering extraordinarily high remuneration with no specific requirements for academic qualification or working experience.





Hong Kong residents travelling outside Hong Kong who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline of the AHU of the Immigration Department at (852) 1868, call the 1868 hotline by network data call via the Immigration Department Mobile Application or submit the Online Assistance Request Form.