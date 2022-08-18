Austin Soderquist extols the value of persistence on “A Caterpillar’s Dream”

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

R. Austin Soderquist believes that persistence does pay off, and he is but one example of the truth of that statement. Indeed, persistence is the major theme of his childrens book A Caterpillars Dream: The Gift of Persistence (2019).





A Caterpillars Dream tells the story of Cody the Caterpillar and his dream. Cody wants to learn to fly. But when his journey to becoming a butterfly does not go as planned, he thinks about giving up or becoming persistent? Which of the two courses should he choose?





A Caterpillars Dream was a commercial and critical success for the author. This book is the fifth book in the Bugs Values series designed to help teach values and principles to children in a fun way. The book landed as a #1 Amazon Best Seller in childrens bug and spider books and #3 in childrens values books.





The success of A Caterpillars Dream: The Gift of Persistence in a way surprised me, the author wrote in his piece for ReadersMagnet Authors Lounge. In the first weekend after release, it hit three bestseller lists and became a #1 Amazon bestseller! This proves to me that the snowball effect is real and that persistence really does pay off.





I am grateful for the message of this book and the example of Cody the Caterpillar in being persistent towards the attainment of his goal. This story has brought hope to me as I have persisted towards accomplishing my goals. I have seen the power of these lessons in my life: having a definite goal, consistently working towards it, having mentors who guide us, and friends who support us, and above all persisting no matter what!





Join Cody as he struggles to achieve his dream in spite of delays, obstacles, and criticism by using the gift of persistence. Order a copy of A Caterpillars Dream: The Gift of Persistence by Austin Soderquist today on Amazon.





A Caterpillars Dream: The Gift of Persistence



Author | Austin Soderquist



Published date | December 9, 2019



Publisher | CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform



Book retail price | $12





Author Bio





Austin Soderquist is a mentor, author, presenter, counselor, and creator of Your Miraculous Life and the AWAKER event series. He is passionate about helping people awaken to the reality that they are a Miracle with a Purpose.