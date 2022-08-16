Hong Kong – Twenty building plans approved in June

Twenty building plans approved in June **************************************



The Buildings Department approved 20 building plans in June, with six on Hong Kong Island, three in Kowloon and 11 in the New Territories.







Of the approved plans, 16 were for apartment and apartment/commercial developments, one was for commercial development, and three were for community services developments.







In the same month, consent was given for works to start on 16 building projects which, when completed, will provide 131 448 square metres of gross floor area for domestic use involving 3 094 units, and 62 679 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use. The department has received notification of commencement of superstructure works for nine building projects.







The department also issued 21 occupation permits, with seven on Hong Kong Island, six in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories.







Of the buildings certified for occupation, the gross floor area for domestic use was 61 126 sq m involving 902 units, and 38 831 sq m was for non-domestic use.







The declared cost of new buildings completed in June totalled about $6.6 billion.







In addition, eight demolition consents involving eight building structures were issued.







The department received 2 707 reports about unauthorised building works (UBWs) in June and issued 994 removal orders on UBWs.







The full version of the Monthly Digest for June can be viewed on the Buildings Department’s homepage (www.bd.gov.hk).

