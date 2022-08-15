Samsung Electronics Takes Gaming Experiences To The Next Level with Global Launch of Odyssey Ark

With unrivaled picture quality and cinematic surround sound, Odyssey Ark represents a new frontier in gaming

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of Odyssey Ark, the worlds first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, adding a completely new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup. The huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG),1 plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial  offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.





We are excited to unveil this totally unique, next-generation gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark. This 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand, said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. The gaming community craves new experiences and Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry.





The groundbreaking Odyssey Ark is built to deliver incredible cinematic experiences, superior gaming performance and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility. Originally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the Odyssey Ark was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree.





A New Cinematic Experience That Appeal to The Senses





The large 55-inch screen wraps around the users field of view thanks to its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision. This is further emphasized by Cockpit Mode, which enables the screen to rotate with HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt and pivot functionality for an optimal screen environment that creates a new sense of world-blending immersion.





The Odyssey Ark brings Samsungs Quantum Matrix Technology to bear, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. With newly added 14-bit processing, a sophisticated lighting control technology, gamers see both dark and bright scenes, including 16,384 black levels for ultra-realistic graphics.





A million-to-one static contrast ratio brings out even the most subtle details with perfect clarity. Plus, the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra takes content quality to new heights by using data generated from 20 neural networks to enhance every visual detail, upscaling content to up to 4K resolution.





For supreme cinematic experience, the Odyssey Ark leverages Samsungs Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology. The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeps users focused on the content in front of them. The Odyssey Ark introduces magnificent sound with Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. Four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers result in realistic and rich sound thanks to a 60W 2.2.2 channel with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.





Superior Gaming Performance Optimized for Players





Along with the 165Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Ark brings together a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution featuring 1ms response time (GtG) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, maximizing on-screen accuracy and giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-moving environments. The Odyssey Ark also delivers powerful gaming performance and enables gamers to experience the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub.2 Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform, where players can discover and enjoy games they love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna.





Samsung Gaming Hub allows instant access to top streaming services, as well as popular console and PC games. With no downloads or storage space requirements, users can explore every corner of the gaming world without limitations.





Flexible Interface To Find The Perfect Settings for Victory





Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey Ark provides a range of innovative features that let gamers adjust screen size, position and even ratio for an optimal gaming setup. First, the solar-powered Ark Dial  the exclusive controller for the Odyssey Ark  can quickly and simply control a variety of settings, including Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar.





Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust screen size between 55- and 27-inches, change the screen position and even switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9  all with just one touch of Ark Dial. This freedom is not only horizontal but also vertical position, giving users even more control of the viewing experience. Multi View allows users to use the large screen to its full potential by displaying up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode. This eliminates the need for multi-monitor setups, so gamers can enjoy a clutter-free environment.





Game Bar3 is a powerful tool enabling gamers to quickly and easily view their gaming status and control important settings without ever needing to leave the game screen. From checking FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), to adjusting settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode, Game Bar puts the player in control and on the road to victory.





As well as being equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB Type-C connection, eliminating the need for any disposable batteries.





Preorder for Samsungs Odyssey Ark will be available from August 15, 2022.4 For more information, please visit: Samsung.com.





Spec Table





Model – G97NB





Display:





Screen Size 55



Flat / Curved 1000R Curved



Aspect Ratio 16:9



Processor Neural Quantum Processor Ultra



Matte Display Yes



Back Light Unit Quantum Mini LED(Local Dimming)



HDR(High Dynamic Range) Quantum HDR 2000



Contrast Ratio Static 1,000,000 : 1



Resolution 3,840 x 2,160



Response Time 1ms (GTG)



Refresh Rate Max 165Hz





Gaming Features:





VRR FreeSync Premium Pro



Samsung Gaming Hub Yes



Others Ark Dial, Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Game Bar, Game Mode





General Features:





Auto Source Switch + Yes



Eye Saver Mode Yes



Flicker Free Yes



Adaptive Picture Yes



Off Timer Plus Yes





Sound:





Sound Output 60W



Channel 2.2.2ch (4 speakers and 2 woofers)



Frequency Response 45Hz ~ 20KHz



Dolby Atmos Yes





Interface:





HDMI HDMI 2.1 (4EA), HDMI-CEC



Lan Port RJ45 (1EA)





Design:





Color Black



Stand Type Height Adjustable Stand (HAS)



Tilt Yes



Pivot Yes (Cockpit Mode)



Wall Mount Yes (200×200, 300×300, 400×400)









1 Gray to Gray. A unit of measurement of pixel speed. Used to measure the response time of gaming monitors.





2 Samsung Gaming Hub is available in the following countries/regions: US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea and Brazil. Service availability for partners may vary by region.





[i]3 Game Bar supports PC & console gaming but does not support the Samsung Gaming Hub.[/i]





4 Preorder may vary by region or country



