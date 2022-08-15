Human Resources Director Has a New Favorite Tool for Employee Training

Performance Painting, an industry leader in professional painting and coating services has partnered with SkillSmith to find a solution for their employee training needs. The Human Resources Director at Performance Painting needed a one stop shop solution for their learning and development.

SkillSmith provided exactly that, and much more! SkillSmith’s employee success platform has been the perfect fit, providing all employees with access to a library of microcontent videos of industry leading soft skills, custom tailored training content roadmaps, access to a wealth of real-world workplace scenario based case studies, vibrant community board to share content and ideas, personal coaching to enhance performance even further, and much more! “We’re honored to partner with Performance Painting, we are excited to provide them continued access for growth and development through our employee success platform” – Justin Cappozzo Director of Learning and Development at SkillSmith.

Performance Painting Contractors is comprised of trained, knowledgeable full-time painters who pay attention to details and help create “world-class” facilities. Whether you are in need of industrial coatings or new protection for your commercial building, Performance Painting is the painting company that can provide you with an unmatched customer experience complete with quality work, professionalism and expertise.

To get started on your own employee success journey check us out at www.skillsmith.com

About SkillSmith

SkillSmith takes a scientific approach to create positive behavioral changes for career success, utilizing proven methodologies that guarantee organizational growth. Our platform utilizes the COM-B change theory in creating positive behavioral change & career success. Whether you’re upskilling, reskilling, or getting certified, SkillSmith will make sure that you and your team are set for success