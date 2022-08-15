Grace Maier-Crook Takes Poetry Lovers Deep into Her Emotions in Evocative Poetry Book

Janesville, Wisconsin – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 12, 2022

Author and poet Grace Maier-Crook has dealt a lot in her life, and her experiences inspire her to compose thought-provoking, piercing, and evocative poems. She shares some of her most powerful poems in her book Innerlights: Eat and Drink My Words (ReadersMagnet; 2022).





Grace has been writing poetry since 1980. She turned her thoughts to writing after retiring as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) due to neck injury. She took writing more seriously after the death of her husband, Ed, which influenced a number of her poems. In fact, before he died, he encouraged her to get published.





Thought Grace wrote Innerlights to cope with the loss of her husband, she also covers a wide range of subjects in her book. After all, it tells the story of how she overcame many demons in her life. The ordeals she had gone through other than the death of her husband include child abuse and alcoholism. She said, Mostly, my poetry reflects my inner self of a lifetime of verbal abuse and physical trauma. I have come full circle, embraced God, and forgiven those who hurt me.





Grace grieves at the loss of her husband in poems such as Life Without You, Years Before, Raindrops, Mourning After, Our Father who art in Heaven, Tribute to my Husband, Tears on my Pillow, and Tragedy and Love.





Some poems are spiritual (I Heard the Angels Singing and Spiritual Acceptance) and about seasons (Heavenly Moonflower, The First Spring Rose, and Christmas Shenanigans). She also penned a poem for her mother (Mothers Day); about forgiveness (Forgiven); the COVID-19 pandemic (Who Will Attend Them); and even a haiku (Crocodile Tears). Indeed, there is a poem or two for everyone to reflect.





Order a copy of Grace Maier-Crooks Innerlights: Eat and Drink My Words on Amazon and her website at https://www.gmcrook.com/.





Innerlights was last exhibited at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.





Innerlights: Eat and Drink My Words



Author | G.M. Crook



Published date | February 12, 2022



Publisher | ReadersMagnet



Book retail price | $8.71





Author Bio





Grace Maier-Crook resides in south-central Wisconsin. She is the proud mother of two successful adult sons. She was married to her late husband, Ed, for 36 years, and was his care provider for the two years preceding his untimely passing in 2018. Over the years, her mother, Ed, and her sons have always been supportive to her in her creative writing endeavors. She belongs to an online writers group. Her work covers the human condition.