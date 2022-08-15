“The Ultimate Shift” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (until 08/12/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 12, 2022

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Ephraim Glicks new #1 international best-selling book, The Ultimate Shift: Designing Your Life Intentionally. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store today.





In The Ultimate Shift, Entrepreneur and Businessman Ephraim Glick reflects and draws upon years of business experience to share powerful strategies to help you live your life by design not default.





Discover life changing and unique techniques from Ephraims viewpoint growing up Amish and also learn how to write your own life story. This book will inspire you to do more and to be more, to not settle but to keep reaching. This book is a book of hope, to help you see the good in the world and to see the greatness within yourself. Its a book that teaches you how to reach deep and use the power within yourself and create your own Ultimate Shift in your life.





The Ultimate Shift by Ephraim Glick will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (08/12/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B72G4YVB





Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.





About the author:





Entrepreneur and businessman, Ephraim Glick is passionate about business, growth and learning about culture and different ways of life. A serial entrepreneur and founder of multiple award-winning businesses, he has been featured in Clarksville Now, Kivo Daily, Forbes and other publications in regards to building customer trust and building reputable award winning companies. But thats not what makes him him. He is what he is today because of adapting and pivoting to life and change and also believing he can design his life, not live by default.