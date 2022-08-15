Director of Strategic Partnerships Has Found a Solution for Their Employee Training Program

Peopleshare, the leaders in staffing & recruiting solutions has partnered with SkillSmith to find a solution for their employee training program needs. The Director of Strategic Partnerships at Peopleshare loves that SkillSmith has provided all of their leadership, development and training needs in one, easy to use, custom employee success platform!

They enjoy the extensive microcontent training video library centered around today’s top industry soft skills, custom tailored training content roadmaps, access to a wealth of real-world workplace scenario based case studies, vibrant community board to share content and ideas, personal coaching to enhance performance even further, and much more. “We’re really excited to partner with Peopleshare, we look forward to providing them the platform they need for their continued growth and success.” – Justin Cappozzo Director of Learning and Development at SkillSmith.

Peopleshare offers innovative staffing solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest. They pride themselves on the precision, preparation and partnerships they provide for job seekers they serve.

To get started on your own employee success journey check us out at www.skillsmith.com

About SkillSmith

SkillSmith takes a scientific approach to create positive behavioral changes for career success, utilizing proven methodologies that guarantee organizational growth. Our platform utilizes the COM-B change theory in creating positive behavioral change & career success. Whether you’re upskilling, reskilling, or getting certified, SkillSmith will make sure that you and your team are set for success