Hong Kong – Immigration Department condemns netizens for spreading fake news

Immigration Department condemns netizens for spreading fake news ****************************************************************



The Immigration Department (ImmD) is aware that today (August 14), some netizens recently spread the fake news and photo that for persons making declaration of permanent departure from Hong Kong for early withdrawal of Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), they would receive an envelope on government service issued by the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA), which requires such persons to hand over the said envelope to members of the ImmD upon their departure from Hong Kong according to the instruction stamped.





The ImmD sternly states that there is never such an arrangement in force with the MPFA and that such a rumour is totally groundless and fictitious. For the envelope with MPF slogan for promotion printed on top left corner shown in the photo, it is a standardised envelope uniformly printed by the Government Logistics Department for all government bureaux and departments.





The ImmD severely condemns the ill-intentioned parties who intend to cause chaos by making use of photo to deliberately disseminate false and untrue information. Resolute follow-up action will be taken.