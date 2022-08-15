Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine worth about $920,000 (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine worth about $920,000 (with photos) *************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs on August 3 seized about 2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about $920,000 at Hong Kong International Airport.







Through risk assessment, Customs on that day inspected three air parcels, declared as carrying food items, arriving in Hong Kong from Vietnam at the airport. Upon inspection, Customs officers found the batch of suspected methamphetamine concealed inside the food items packaging bags.





After follow-up investigation, Customs officers yesterday (August 13) arrested a 38-year-old man, suspected to be connected with the case, in Sham Shui Po. He has been charged with one count of attempting to traffic in a dangerous drug and will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (August 15).







Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items in and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.







Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.







Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).