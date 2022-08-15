Book Haul Returns to Barnes & Noble with Half-Off Hundreds of Hardcovers

The Biggest Book Haul in the Booksellers History, Runs today through September 5*

Barnes & Noble announces the return of their popular Book Haul event, beginning today and running through Labor Day weekend. The bookseller again offers book lovers half-off from over 700 Hardcover books. While supplies last, there are books included in every genre and all stores nationwide are participating, as well as online at bn.com/bookhaul.





This is the biggest Book Haul in our history, said Jackie De Leo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Barnes & Noble. With half-off so many exciting and new hardcover titles during Book Haul, it gives our customers a fantastic opportunity to build out their bookshelf. The choice is wider than ever and for those who are quick on their feet into our stores, there are so many brilliant titles to be had.





The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe, Brighter by the Day by Robin Roberts, Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James and Joan Is Okay by Weike Wang, plus many more 2022 new releases are eligible for the half-off hardcover discount. Recently released Young Adult books including I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston, Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys and All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir, plus Picture Books from Ciara and Russell Wilson, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush and Kevin and Danielle Jonas are included in the booksellers Book Haul event.





Barnes & Noble also has additional value offers running in Newsstand, Music, Toys, Gift and NOOK®  including Buy One, Get One 50% off all magazines, 50% off select Vinyl, 25% off select LEGO® and $20 off the NOOK® GlowLight 4e  to complement readers book selections. Barnes & Noble Members can also enjoy $1 off a Grande or larger, hot or iced coffee or tea at the B&N Café.





For more information, customers can speak to their local bookseller or visit BN.com/bookhaul. They can join the conversation and share photos of their book haul on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, using the hashtags, #BNBookHaul and #bookhaul.





*Offers available while supplies last.





