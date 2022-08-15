Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express: Get Cash Back for Online Shopping, Gas, Food & Entertainment

WEBWIRE – Monday, August 15, 2022







According to a recent study* from American Express, 90% of consumers surveyed say that now more than ever they want a credit card that provides cash back for their everyday purchases.





To give consumers more value when they spend, American Express updated the Blue Cash Everyday® Card so Card Members can now access a new category for earning cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, a higher percentage of cash back at U.S. gas stations, along with two new statement credit benefits for online purchases at Home Chef and an eligible Disney Bundle subscription.**





Consumers from the study also reported that their time spent shopping online has increased. 64% say that they have shopped more online than in-person in the past year. With the recent enhancements, Blue Cash Everyday Card Members can now earn 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 in purchases per year.**





In the same study,* American Express looked at how consumers are prioritizing their time to better understand their changing spending habits. For example, 67% of consumers surveyed say that their favorite way to spend me time is streaming movies or shows. With the refreshed Blue Cash Everyday Card, Card Members can enroll and earn a $7 monthly statement credit after spending $13.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to The Disney Bundle**, which offers premium entertainment and sports programming from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ – including access to explore popular shows like Andor and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (coming soon), The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, and the PGA TOUR LIVE.





Additionally, 82% of consumers surveyed said its important that they have time to cook meals at home during the week. With the enhanced Card, enrolled Blue Cash Everyday Card Members can earn monthly statement credits of up to $15 back on online purchases at Home Chef,** an online meal solutions company, through which they can prepare dishes like Firecracker Turkey Meatballs, Neapolitan-Style Pizza Margherita, or Sweet and Spicy Sriracha BBQ Brisket.





At Home Chef, were glad to be able to bring convenience and ease to cooking at home for Amex Card Members. Whether cooking for oneself or for family and friends, theres nothing like the comfort of a home-cooked meal, said Shira Schwarz, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Home Chef.





For more information about the American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card, please visit here.





*This Morning Consult survey was conducted from June 4  June. 7, 2022, among a sample of 2,001 Adults that have a household income greater than $70K. Within this audience, the Gen Z/Millennial demographic group is defined as respondents who were born between the following years: 1981-2004. The Older Millennials & GenXers demographic group is defined as respondents who are between the ages of 36 and 57. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.





**Terms apply. For more information about the American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card, please visit: https://americanexpress.com/bluecasheveryday.