Works by Fritz Scholder Highlight Bonhams Modern Native American Art Sale

Los Angeles – WEBWIRE – Friday, August 12, 2022







A Fritz Scholder painting, Dartmouth Portrait #8, 1973





On August 31, Bonhams will present its third annual Modern Native American Art sale in Los Angeles which will showcase important works by 20th and 21st century American and Canadian indigenous artists. The sale will be highlighted by several works from influential painter and colorist, Fritz Scholder (1937-2005), known for his juxtapositions of Native American stereotypes in modern American culture that has stirred powerful commentary. Coming to market for the first time since it was originally exhibited, the standout work of the group is Dartmouth Portrait #8, 1973, a boldly colored painting of an indigenous man, estimated at $100,000  150,000. The work is a part of a series Scholder painted during his tenure as artist-in-residence at Dartmouth University where he was the first of four important Native artists hosted on campus during the 1970s. Additional highlights from Scholder include Hollywood Indian #2, 1973 and Hopi Snake Priest, 1972, each estimated at $30,000  50,000.





The sale will also feature Memorial Woodblock Suite, 1977, five woodblock prints, by T.C. Cannon (1946-1978), one of the most innovative Native American artists of the 20th century and student of Scholder. Estimated at $15,000 – 25,000, the prints were created at the end of Cannons short life in partnership with master Japanese woodcutter Maeda and printer Uchikawa. An additional sale highlight includes three paintings by Kevin Red Star (b. 1943), a Native American painter from Montana known for authentically capturing the legacy of his tribe. This legacy is particularly captured in the largescale painting Parading Crow Indian Chiefs of Montana, U.S.A., 2001, estimated at $7,000 – 10,000.





Additional sale highlights:





 A wide gold and multi-stone cuff bracelet, estimated at $25,000 – 45,000, and a 14k gold ring set with a lengthy rectangular coral, estimated at $12,000  18,000, by Charles Loloma (1921-1991), a highly influential Hopi jeweler.





 A mask, Dzunakwa (Wild Woman of the Woods), by Beau Dick (1955-2017), estimated at $10,000 – 15,000. One of the most accomplished Northwest Coast carvers, Dick depicts a giantess from Kwakwakaʼwakw and Nuu-chah-nulth mythologies, skillfully capturing her traditionally pursed mouth and unruly hair.





 Estimated at $15,000 – 25,000, a carved whalebone sculpture depicting a flying figure by Karoo Ashevak (1940-1974), an Inuk sculptor. Working primarily with whalebone, Ashevak infused his sculptures with humor despite taking inspiration from eerie stories from his childhood and community.