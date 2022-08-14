Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary heat shelters

HAD opens temporary heat shelters *********************************



​The Home Affairs Department is opening 18 community halls/community centres as temporary heat shelters today (August 13).







The temporary heat shelters will remain open for people to take refuge from the heat when the Very Hot Weather Warning is in force. From 10.30 pm to 8am the next day, the temporary heat shelters will also provide bedding and a sleeping place for people in need. The shelters are manned by duty attendants.







In light of the implementation of mandatory use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application when entering government premises, all persons are required to use the app to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter temporary heat shelters, except for exempted persons (including persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above, persons with disabilities that render use of the app difficult and persons without smartphones). All exempted persons are required to complete a prescribed form to register their personal particulars, contact phone number and the date and time of entry. The staff will verify the information provided.







For further information, please call the department’s hotline before midnight on 2572 8427.







The heat shelters are located at:







Hong Kong Island:



———————







Central and Western –



Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall



3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex



2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun







Eastern –



Causeway Bay Community Centre



3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay







Southern –



Wah Kwai Community Centre



Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay







Wan Chai –



Wan Chai Activities Centre



LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai







Kowloon Districts:



——————







Kowloon City –



Hung Hom Community Hall



1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices



42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom







Kwun Tong –



Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre



71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin







Sham Shui Po –



Shek Kip Mei Community Hall



G/F, Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po







Wong Tai Sin –



Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre



45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan







Yau Tsim Mong –



Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre



60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei







New Territories Districts:



————————–







Islands –



Tung Chung Community Hall



G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung







Kwai Tsing –



Kwai Shing Community Hall



Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung







North –



Cheung Wah Community Hall



Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling







Sai Kung –



Chi Shin Activity Centre



G/F, Tseung Kwan O South Ancillary Facilities Block, 5 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O







Sha Tin –



Lung Hang Estate Community Centre



Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin







Tai Po –



Tai Po Community Centre



2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po







Tsuen Wan –



Lei Muk Shue Community Hall



G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan







Tuen Mun –



Wu Shan Road Community Hall



101 Wu Shan Road, Tuen Mun







Yuen Long –



Long Ping Community Hall



Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long







In addition to the above heat shelters, a number of community halls/community centres can also be used for taking refuge from the heat during their operating hours. For their address details, please browse the following document: www.had.gov.hk/file_manager/en/documents/public_services/emergency_services/List_CH_CC_Day_E.pdf.

