Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary heat shelters

Aug 14, 2022 | International

HAD opens temporary heat shelters

     ​The Home Affairs Department is opening 18 community halls/community centres as temporary heat shelters today (August 13).

 

     The temporary heat shelters will remain open for people to take refuge from the heat when the Very Hot Weather Warning is in force. From 10.30 pm to 8am the next day, the temporary heat shelters will also provide bedding and a sleeping place for people in need. The shelters are manned by duty attendants.

 

     In light of the implementation of mandatory use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application when entering government premises, all persons are required to use the app to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter temporary heat shelters, except for exempted persons (including persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above, persons with disabilities that render use of the app difficult and persons without smartphones). All exempted persons are required to complete a prescribed form to register their personal particulars, contact phone number and the date and time of entry. The staff will verify the information provided.

 

     For further information, please call the department’s hotline before midnight on 2572 8427.

 

     The heat shelters are located at:

 

Hong Kong Island:

———————

 

Central and Western –

Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall

3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex

2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun

 

Eastern –

Causeway Bay Community Centre

3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay

 

Southern –

Wah Kwai Community Centre

Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay

 

Wan Chai –

Wan Chai Activities Centre

LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai

 

Kowloon Districts:

——————

 

Kowloon City –

Hung Hom Community Hall

1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices

42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom

 

Kwun Tong –

Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre

71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin

 

Sham Shui Po –

Shek Kip Mei Community Hall

G/F, Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po

 

Wong Tai Sin –

Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre

45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan

 

Yau Tsim Mong –

Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre

60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei

 

New Territories Districts:

————————–

 

Islands –

Tung Chung Community Hall

G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung

 

Kwai Tsing –

Kwai Shing Community Hall

Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung

 

North –

Cheung Wah Community Hall

Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling

 

Sai Kung –

Chi Shin Activity Centre

G/F, Tseung Kwan O South Ancillary Facilities Block, 5 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O

 

Sha Tin –

Lung Hang Estate Community Centre

Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin

 

Tai Po –

Tai Po Community Centre

2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po

 

Tsuen Wan –

Lei Muk Shue Community Hall

G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan

 

Tuen Mun –

Wu Shan Road Community Hall

101 Wu Shan Road, Tuen Mun

 

Yuen Long –

Long Ping Community Hall

Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long

 

     In addition to the above heat shelters, a number of community halls/community centres can also be used for taking refuge from the heat during their operating hours. For their address details, please browse the following document: www.had.gov.hk/file_manager/en/documents/public_services/emergency_services/List_CH_CC_Day_E.pdf.