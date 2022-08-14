INDO OMAN JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE AL NAJAF IV CONCLUDES





The Indo Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najaf IV concluded at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges today. A solemn Closing Ceremony marked the culmination of the exercise.This platoon level 13 days exercise had commenced on 01 August 2022.





The aim of the exercise was to achieve inter-operability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills in a Counter Terrorism environment under United Nations mandate.Both the armies were able to achieve the stated objectives. The Indian contingent was from 18th Battalion of Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the Royal Army of Oman contingent was represented by Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment.





The exercise was conducted in three phases. The first phase was orientation & familiarisation with weapon,equipment and tactical drills of each other by the participating contingents. The second phase was combat conditioning,formulation of joint drills and putting them into practise.





The last phase was a 48 hours validation exercise of key drills and concepts learnt during the first two phases. Both the contingents jointly took part in the validation exercise which included establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon and Search Operations,Heliborne insertion,Room Intervention drills and effective employment of ICV in Counter Terrorism environment. The exercise also included effective employment of indigenous Advance Light Helicopter ‘Dhruv’,drones and various new generation technologies





Overall, the exercise was a resounding success. The two armies shared valuable combat experience with respect to Counter Terrorist, Regional Security and Peace Keeping Operations in an international environment. It was another significant milestone achieved in ensuring interoperability between the two armies, strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring global security.

















