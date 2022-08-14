New Headquarters Office Building of Central Council for Research in Siddha inaugurated





Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated two new building of Ayush institutes to the people of India on the occasion of 75th year of Independence. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated new building headquarters office of Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) at Tambaram Sanatorium, Chennai and new extension OPD block of Ayothidoss Pandithar Hospital of National Institute of Siddha today.





On this occasion Shri Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Prof. (Dr.) K. Kankavalli, Director General, CCRS, Prof. (Dr.) R. Meenakumari, Director, National Institute of Siddha, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and other distinguished guests, CCRS officials & Staff, NIS faculty members were present.

















Addressing the gathering, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “I am deeply grateful and thankful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for giving a special impetus to all the Ayush systems including Siddha nationally as well as globally. I believe that with this new infrastructure, further more innovations and academic developments will blossom in the minds of the scientists, academicians and students. I am expecting better outcomes in both research and academics from CCRS and NIS.”













Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) is an apex organization for Research in Siddha system of medicine. Its prime focus is to scientifically validate the claims of Siddhars for global acceptance. CCRS have recently proved the strength of Siddha formulations during the COVID-19 pandemic through scientific validation by carrying out Randomized Double-Blind Placebo Controlled Trials and has published more than 30 quality research articles in peer reviewed journals.





Whereas, National Institute of Siddha (NIS) is an apex and premier Institute for Siddha system of Medicine with a primary mandate for patient care, teaching and research in higher education for post graduate and doctoral research scholars.





