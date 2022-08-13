Warren Barnett, Local Chattanooga Financial Advisor, to Speak at Nashville Finance Forum

Private Wealth Central States Forum brings together high net worth managing private banks, wealth managers, and RIAs from around the region. Hundreds of one-on-one meetings with managers within the community cultivate the forum’s content.Warren Barnett is the only mediator coming from the Chattanooga area.

The speakers chosen are all leaders within the central US and are pivotal to the industry. Barnett is excited to be a part of a group of such well-respected individuals, including Stephen Frohsin of Woodmont Investment group and Jay Healy of Beacon Pointe.

The event will cover a wide range of topics, including asset allocation and protection, equity markets, fixed income, alternative investments, as well as succession planning, and an outlook on the financial markets and the global economy.

This event is designed to offer peer-to-peer learning opportunities and networking for the region’s top private wealth investors.

The forum will discuss how COVID-19 has changed the world of wealth and how financial markets have grown right after a global pandemic. Economies endure through all the changes in how goods and services are moved around the world.

Leaders around the region will consider how markets will react to still increasing inflation rates and what fiscal policy will be in place.

Warren Barnett will moderate a discussion on “The Equity Equation: Evaluating Impact on Portfolios.” This panel will dive into critical points to understand how advisors can navigate slow revenue growth to alleviate pressure on equities markets. The current political climate and change in the economic model also play a significant role in equity exposure.

The event will create an open dialogue that allows each panelist to present their ideas in a discussion format. Those in attendance will undoubtedly go home with a better understanding of our current financial state and how their firms can move forward.

For more information, visit MarketsGroup.org

About Barnett & Company

In 1983 Warren Barnett established Barnett & Company when he perceived the need locally in Chattanooga for the same type of investment counseling that he had experienced in his early career in D.C. The firm specializes in Wealth and Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Estate Planning consultations. Warren Barnett, and his team at Barnett & Company strive to exceed the expectations of all the clients. The Barnett & Company offices are located at 1300 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402, and can be reached at (423) 756-0125.

Visit www.barnettandcompany.com for more information on how to schedule a meeting with Warren Barnett and his team at Barnett & Company.