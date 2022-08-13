Reliance Medical Centers Looks Ahead to Being the Area’s Best Neighbor with Tampa “Welcome to the Neighborhood” Farmer’s Market Event

reliancetampa.com

Popular Doctor’s Office for Senior Adults Now Open in Tampa Lowry Park with Kick-Off Celebration.

Reliance Medical Centers, a popular Central Florida Primary Care Doctor’s Office focused on senior adults with Medicare Advantage plans, is now open in Hillsborough County with its newest location in Tampa Lowry Park in the Seminole Heights Plaza at 8326 N. Florida Avenue. Already a proven healthcare leader in Lakeland and Winter Haven, the team at Reliance is excited to launch their brand of re-imagined healthcare to seniors in this area who have otherwise lacked the option to receive elevated medical care in modern facilities with top rated providers.

“We saw a real need to bring our approach to care to this area for Medicare Advantage patients,” said Roberto Martinez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Reliance Medical Centers. “The team at Reliance has already made a big impact on patient wellness and wellbeing in the short time we have been here.”

Open since mid-June, Reliance is celebrating this new endeavor by hosting a Welcome to the Neighborhood no-cost Farmers Market on Tuesday, August 16th from 9AM to 3PM at their medical center for senior adults age 60+. Complete with fresh produce, home essential items and of course good-neighbor apple pies, the healthcare company is inviting their existing patients, friends of patients and any senior who is new to Reliance.

“This event is a unique way to introduce ourselves and show our appreciation for this fantastic opportunity to continue our mission of elevated healthcare in the Tampa Bay market,” said Martinez. “Our number one goal is to be an outstanding neighborhood in this community, and we want this event to reflect that.”

For more information about this event or to RSVP, please visit RelianceTampa.com

Reliance Medical Centers is Central Florida’s most innovative, patient-focused Primary Care Provider (PCP) for senior adults with Medicare Advantage plans. Committed to vastly improving the medical experience of its patient members, Reliance is a doctor’s office that delivers a team approach to preventative and reactive healthcare practices by providing every patient with an 8-person Care Focus Team led by a Primary Care Physician and APRN. At Reliance, patients have direct access to exceptional services including an advanced Brain Health Program, Clinical Pharmacy Team and Wellbeing Advisors as part of an exclusive years-long collaboration with the University of South Florida. Outside the exam room, onsite amenities include complimentary shuttles, dedicated medical priority line, a staffed Resource Center (state certified ACCESS Center) and complimentary membership to the Reliance Wellness Club that offers activities, fitness classes, free-service salon, and prescribed medical massage therapy. With an advanced and friendly approach to wrap-around healthcare, Reliance Medical Centers provides a comprehensive solution for older adults looking to improve medical outcomes and enhance their quality of life. Centers Tampa, Lakeland and Winter Haven. 888-414-1413

