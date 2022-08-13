Jiangmen Tings drinking water equipment co. ltd to build water treatment ro plant in Saudi Arabia



A water filling line is crucial for any business that bottles water. It ensures that the water is clean, free of contaminants, and filled to the correct level in each bottle. The water filling line consists of a series of pumps, filters, and other components that combine to purify the water and filling the bottles. The water filling line must be regularly maintained and serviced to function correctly. This includes regularly cleaning the pumps and filters and replacing any worn parts. By properly maintaining the water filling line, businesses can ensure that their water is safe to drink and that their bottles are filled correctly.





A juice production line is a system used to produce juice from fruits and vegetables. The line typically includes a series of machines that wash, cut, and press the fruits and vegetables to extract their juice. Some juice production lines also include devices for pasteurizing and packaging the juice. Juice production lines can vary in size and complexity, depending on the juice produced and the desired output. Some juice production lines are designed for small-scale production, while others are capable of processing millions of pounds of fruit per day. Regardless of their size or capacity, all juice production lines share one common goal: to efficiently and safely produce high-quality juice.





A complete water production line takes water from its source, treats it to remove impurities, and then distributes it to homes and businesses. The first step in the process is to collect water from a river, lake, or aquifer. This water is then pumped to a treatment plant, where it undergoes a multi-step process to remove dirt, debris, and contaminants. The treated water is then stored in a reservoir or tank before being distributed to consumers through a system of pipes. A complete water production line is essential to any community, providing clean drinking water for residents and businesses.





Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd. located in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province of China, is one of the leading manufaturer of water treatment equipment and beverage bottling production line. We are a group of people who work in and passionate about this industry for over 20 years.

