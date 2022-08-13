2022 Top Shops Honorees Announced

Today, Modern Machine Shop announced the 2022 Top Shops Honorees. Drawn from the annual Top Shops Survey, these honorees represent the highest caliber of machining facilities. Each year, four standout shops are recognized for the Honors Program, one for each category that the survey covers: Machining Technology, Shopfloor Processes & Practices, Business Strategies & Performance, and Human Resources. These shops are vetted by the editors of Modern Machine Shop and will be profiled the September issue.

This year’s honorees are:

Machining Technology Rosenberger North America Pennsauken, LLC – Pennsauken, NJ

Shopfloor Practices & Performance Stecker Machine Company – Manitowoc, WI

Business Strategy & Performance KLH Industries – Germantown, WI

Human Resources A to Z Machine Company, Inc – Appleton, WI



“These shops represent the future of manufacturing,” says Brent Donaldson, Executive Editor of Modern Machine Shop. “From innovative business practices to creative uses of machining technology, each of our Top Shops honorees has demonstrated an effort to consistently improve and a willingness to share and learn with others.”

The awards will be presented on the main stage at the International Machining Technology Show (IMTS) this year on September 13th as part of the Top Shops Conference. The 2022 Honorees will also be part of a panel discussion where they will elaborate on ways they have improved as a shop and grown their business.

More information about the awards and the event can be found at topshopsevent.com.

About Modern Machine Shop

With an emphasis on applications stories and case histories, Modern Machine Shop provides insight into real world applications of metalworking technology. Helping the reader to discover, not only what the technology can do, but how it can change their business, how it can help them serve their customers better and how they can be more profitable as a business enterprise. The parent company Gardner Business Media was established with the launch of Modern Machine Shop magazine in June of 1928. To this day, the Modern Machine Shop brand is recognized around the world as the premier resource for metalworking product and process technology.