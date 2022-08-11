ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Exhibited Lockhart’s “The Day I Lived”





Author



Victoria Lockhart is an Inspirational Communicator. She spent many years training, teaching, and planting seeds of wisdom and experience. Her childhood and the early years of her adult life presented her with many challenges, or as she lovingly calls them, pop quizzes, to develop her faith in Christ as a Five-Fold Ministry and Marketplace Leader.





Victoria is an international speaker. Shes called to raise up leaders around the globe. She regularly engages in forums across the spectrum – from the keynote speakers at gatherings to weekend guests at retreats to radio/television/social media platforms.





She is the Founder of Club Christ Ministries (CCM), incorporated in 2004 for the concentration of Outreach Evangelism Efforts. Victoria is also an entrepreneur, and her newly formed company KWSM, LLC, promotes encouragement, edification, and enlightenment via her words of wisdom on cups, shirts, and pillows.





Victoria is also working on the production of her first movie. Victoria currently has three books on Amazon – Memoirs of A Kingdom Woman: Lessons On Love & Life; Is Your Mouth a Womb or A Tomb? And The Day I Lived.





On September 11, 2001 (9-11), Lockharts life was permanently altered as she found herself on the 63rd floor of the 1 World Trade Center during the terrorist attack. As a September 11th Victor, Victoria has become even more committed to sharing her T.E.S.T.I.M.O.N.Y. of Gods grace and tender love extended and revealed in her life. Ms. Lockhart has shared her 911 Experience in over 200 venues throughout the U.S.