PM remembers all those who took part in Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle.





In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;





“Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle.”





“Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection)”





“August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution” said Loknayak JP.





Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia.”







Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/cWWB7KX57G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection) pic.twitter.com/SRaar2c5iO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

“August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution” said Loknayak JP. Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/zEldZhkRHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022







***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1850130)

Visitor Counter : 799











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Hindi



,







Marathi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Assamese



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Malayalam













