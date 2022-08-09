Real Estate Equity Partners (REEP) Announces REEP Management Has Rebranded to REEP Residential

REEP Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of REEP Equity, is a vertically integrated real estate firm focused on the multifamily sector – pledging incomparable commitment and service to both its residents and investors. Today, they announce the rebranding of REEP Management to REEP Residential. The new name represents the corporate culture more accurately, reflecting the deep commitment to focus on the communities and residents their services impact.

The mission of REEP Residential is to be more than just a property management company. Through a dedication to teamwork, communication, and innovation they deliver unparalleled results in creating maximum value and exceptional, high performing multifamily properties. “At REEP Residential, our primary focus is always people and the life they want to live, including our residents, team members, and investors,” said Stacey Hampton, President of REEP Residential.

Together, with REEP Equity, the teams collaborate to elevate the portfolio. Through experienced and empowered professional site management teams, REEP Residential implements impactful changes benefiting both the residents and the investors alike. “Our teams from both sides of the house, Equity and Residential, work in unison to buy and manage our properties to achieve incremental value-both financially and emotionally. A happy team member leads to a happy resident and in the end, making residents happy is at the core of what we do, day-in and day-out,” said Arleen Garza, co-owner of REEP.

As REEP Residential grows along with the portfolio, it continues to offer employees growth opportunities within the company, create a positive atmosphere for employees, and provide tenants with an inviting community in which to live. They believe that each individual plays an important role in the success of the company, and they strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. REEP Residential is committed to providing their employees with long-term career opportunities and creating value for all those who interact with them. REEP Residential is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after employers in the area. The company growth is creating exciting career opportunities for top-level professionals who are looking to further their careers in a rewarding company environment. The company benefits are some of the best in the industry and they are proud of the culture this provides the team.

The REEP Residential rebrand is in preparation for another record year of projected growth for REEP, allowing REEP to focus on continuing to build its bench strength and rise above the competition in all aspects of multi-family management. To learn more about REEP Residential, please visit their brand, new website – REEPResidential.com. You can also find more information on their Indeed, Facebook, and LinkedIn Profiles.

About Us

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by owners Jacob and Arleen Garza, who share over 20+ years of real estate experience. The firm is focused on acquiring under-performing, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas. REEP Equity, along with its sister company REEP Residential, is solely focused on the multifamily sector – pledging incomparable commitment and service to both its residents and investors. Other in-house departments include asset management, revenue optimization, construction, contract negotiation, and pre- and post-disposition. Since 2012, REEP Equity has bought, sold, and managed over 4,400 units, with sixteen properties totaling 3,132 units worth over $375M currently in its portfolio. For more information, visit reepequity.com or reepresidential.com. For media questions, please contact Marketing@REEPEquity.com. For investment opportunities, please contact Invest@REEPEquity.com.