COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 570

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 206.84 Crore (2,06,84,91,043) today. More than 26 lakh (26,69,118) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10412725

2nd Dose

10096188

Precaution Dose

6481144

FLWs

1st Dose

18432142

2nd Dose

17680735

Precaution Dose

12592763

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

39571678

2nd Dose

28807415

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61382192

2nd Dose

51554332

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

559881761

2nd Dose

510294372

Precaution Dose

34946212

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203759914

2nd Dose

195648974

Precaution Dose

21991820

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127489539

2nd Dose

122274307

Precaution Dose

35192830

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1020929951

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

936356323

Precaution Dose

111204769

Total

2068491043




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 8th August, 2022 (570th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

42

2nd Dose

534

Precaution Dose

12748

FLWs

1st Dose

83

2nd Dose

682

Precaution Dose

31317

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

52094

2nd Dose

74558

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

16693

2nd Dose

46365

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

29154

2nd Dose

119715

Precaution Dose

1279941

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

4727

2nd Dose

27346

Precaution Dose

693379

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3500

2nd Dose

17246

Precaution Dose

258994

Cumulative 1st dose administered

106293

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

286446

Precaution Dose

2276379

Total

2669118




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


