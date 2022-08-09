COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 570





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 206.84 Crore (2,06,84,91,043) today. More than 26 lakh (26,69,118) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10412725

2nd Dose 10096188

Precaution Dose 6481144

FLWs 1st Dose 18432142

2nd Dose 17680735

Precaution Dose 12592763

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39571678



2nd Dose 28807415

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61382192



2nd Dose 51554332

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559881761

2nd Dose 510294372

Precaution Dose 34946212

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203759914

2nd Dose 195648974

Precaution Dose 21991820

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127489539

2nd Dose 122274307

Precaution Dose 35192830

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1020929951

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 936356323

Precaution Dose 111204769

Total 2068491043















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 8th August, 2022 (570th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 42

2nd Dose 534

Precaution Dose 12748

FLWs 1st Dose 83

2nd Dose 682

Precaution Dose 31317

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 52094



2nd Dose 74558

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 16693



2nd Dose 46365

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 29154

2nd Dose 119715

Precaution Dose 1279941

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4727

2nd Dose 27346

Precaution Dose 693379

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3500

2nd Dose 17246

Precaution Dose 258994

Cumulative 1st dose administered 106293

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 286446

Precaution Dose 2276379

Total 2669118















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





