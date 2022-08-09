Kenny “Sad Papaw” Harmon of viral internet fame published a book about his life and history

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, August 8, 2022

On March 16, 2016, a playful tweet by Kelsey Harmon soared through cyberspace making her Papaw into Americas Sad Papaw. Now through the pages of Sad Papaws Heritage, we get to learn more about the man behind the image.

Kenny Harmons life changed overnight when a candid photo of him went viral across the globe, dubbing him the Sad Papaw. From his newfound fame, he collaborated with a writer to help write a book about him, his life, and his family. From this successful collaboration, Kenny Harmon released Sad Papaws Heritage.





When he initiated a cookout for his grandchildren, Kenny Harmon was disappointed to know that only one of them came. One of his grandchildren, Kelsey Harmon, snapped a pic and posted it on the social media site Twitter as a way to mess with her cousins. Due to the nature of the platform, more and more people interacted with it and the post became an internet meme. Kenny Harmon instantly became an internet sensation, and the rest is history.





Following his quick rise to fame, a freelance writer and reporter, Charlotte Hopkins, reached out to him and offered to help him write a book. Harmon reconnected after a few months and they wrote Harmons history book entitled Sad Papaws Heritage.





Kenny wanted to write a book about his family because he knew there were some interesting characters among them. When he began looking into his family and his history, he discovered that it was interesting enough to be turned into a book. Hopkins and Harmon did extensive research into Harmons family history; they even visited museum curators to find new things.





Sad Papaws Heritage deals with Harmons family as they lived during the mid-1800s and their westward migration to Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. In the book, Harmon revisits seeing the early days of baseball, accompanying hardworking farmers, dreaming of the American life, and tasting graham crackers and peanut butter cookies for the first time.



ReadersMagnet featured this book during the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition that was held last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.





Author



Kenny Harmon was an Ironworker for 40 years, and during his career, he worked in 27 different states. On March 16th, 2016, his granddaughter Kelsey Harmon posted a photo of him on Twitter, the photo went viral across Europe, Asia and Australia, and he became known as Sad Papaw.