Gasol Foundation Honored at the 2022 Nike Community Impact Fund Celebration Ceremony

Gasol Foundation was honored at the Nike Community Impact Fund Celebration Ceremony held at the Nike East LA Community Store. We were one of many 20022 LA  based grant recipients recognized for creating inclusive, active communities and giving kids an opportunity to reach their potential through play and sport.





The Nike Community Impact Fund is a global grant making program that is unique, as it engages Nike employees in the grant making decision-making process. NCIF engages Nike teammates (across retail and corporate) to share their local insights and play a leading role in the decision-making process for selecting recipients each year. Since the program began in 2009, NCIF has awarded more than 1,200 grants, totaling more than $11 million to organizations around the world. We were thrilled to receive a $5,ooo grant from the Nike Community Impact Fund for our Galactic Sports program in June 2022.





Because Nike believes in the in the power of sport to change lives, most of these funds are strategically aligned to have impact with organizations who are getting people active. Gasol Foundation is extremely grateful to Nike and the NCIF for their generosity and support as we continue to make an impact on children through our wellness programs and advocacy.