HERA: The Light of Women Joins with EarthID to Create an Equitable and Inclusive Society

HERA: The Light of Women has joined forces with EarthId to deliver on their vision of creating a hub for education, future literacy, and advanced human-centric technologies

NEW YORK – Aug. 8, 2022 – PRLog — HERA City project, part of HERA: the Light of Women organization, is focused on developing a smart GREEN city for the future of humanity, offering an open door for all genders, nationalities, and religions, with a strong theme honoring women around the world. The City will be a big visit card for the world and a place of study, reflection, debate, leisure, tourism, and a space to work and live, where technology will be at the service of human beings so that they can enjoy life and everything that technology offers.

EarthId is an award-winning Decentralized Identity enterprise. EarthID has industry leading capabilities viz., Decentralized identity with verifiable credentials, Digital ID wallets with selective data disclosure and Password less authentication using multi-model biometrics.

To achieve HERA’s vision, a working identity system that can operate on a global scale has become a precondition for ensuring equal opportunities in the global economy. A more decentralized and self-sovereign identity system, using verifiable credentials and access controls, is not only more flexible and efficient, but can contribute to securing fundamental human rights, especially in countries with unstable governments and fragile institutions.

This partnership is crucial for both Hera and EarthId as it is a stepping-stone to achieve social inclusion, a cause deeply important to both organizations.

“We are very excited to be working alongside EarthId’s ground-breaking global decentralized identity platform. EarthId is secure, fast, highly scalable and simple to use, and is a breakthrough innovation in identity management and cybersecurity space.”

-Marianela Mirpuri, Founder and President, HERA: The Light of Women

“I’m proud to announce EarthId’s partnership with HERA: The Light of Women. It’s an exciting phase for the company and this partnership will bring myriad opportunities for us to showcase and deliver what we have envisioned”.

-Shiv Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer at EarthId,

About HERA:

HERA: the Light of Women is a project for the global good, focusing on the future of humanity, particularly women and their empowerment, and to create the change that the world needs for the future of humanity. Hera City will be both a place to live and a meeting place for the education of humanity. Hera has Board Advisors and Ambassadors worldwide initiating projects to positively impact humanity and the planet.

About EarthId:

EarthId is an award-winning Decentralized Identity platform that allows secure and frictionless exchange and verification of identity information. EarthId helps organization’s reduce identity frauds, optimize cost’s and drive sustainability, while empowering users with data ownership, privacy and consent.

To learn more about EarthId, visit EarthId – Award winning Decentralized Identity Management (https://www.myearth.id/ )

