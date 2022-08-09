Dr. Alise Senderak Joins Davis Orthodontics At Their Greenville, SC Practice



About Dr. Alise Senderak



After graduating from the University of Miami with a bachelors degree in Biomedical Engineering, Dr. Senderak attended the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. There, she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She then continued her studies with specialty training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA.





Dr. Senderak now calls Greenville, SC her home. She enjoys the outdoors  hiking, golfing or relaxing in the backyard. She also enjoys exploring new restaurants and time spent with family and friends.





About Davis Orthodontics



Davis Orthodontics combines old-fashioned, friendly customer service with cutting-edge orthodontic techniques and technology. They believe in serving their community with patient-first service and exceptional orthodontic outcomes so everyone is left smiling in the end.





Patients of all ages will feel welcome and comfortable with the Upstates leading provider of Invisalign®, Invisalign Teen, and Incognito hidden braces.





Davis Orthodontics offers eight, convenient locations across Upstate, SC, with four doctors who all specialize in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics.





MEDIA CONTACT





Morgan Balchin



E. morgan ( @ ) drbuddy dot com



P. (864) 801-3500



W. www.drbuddy.com

###