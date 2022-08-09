Gorilla Bins Launches Its Bin Rental Franchise Program Through InnoFran

Milton, Ontario-based waste disposal bin rental company, Gorilla Bins, has launched the franchise expansion program of its industry-leading concept across Canada.

Gorilla Bins is a residential, contractor and commercial waste disposal bin rental company, offering high quality service, exceptional value and a range of options and waste management solutions to its customers.

Founders Manny Khan and Harry Sohi saw a gap in the local GTA market for a competitive and well-organized disposal bin rental service and created Gorilla Bins. They said, “Following the tremendous success of our corporate business, expanding our business model across Canada through the franchise route is a natural step for us and we have already generated amazing interest from across the country. Our success drew growth investment from our partner Hassan Chauhan, who saw the long-term potential in our business and shared our vision for the future.

“We are excited about our franchise opportunity and are committed to providing every level of support to our franchise partners. Our primary goals are to deliver an amazing customer experience and to become the leading disposal bin rental brand in North America.”

Franchise development experts InnoFran, who are assisting Gorilla Bins with their franchise growth said, “Gorilla Bins is an excellent concept and is offering a solid franchise opportunity. From the first time we visited them, we knew that they had developed an excellent franchise system, have invested in their infrastructure and software systems, and have a year-round, low cyclical business that is spearheading the services market. Their plans are for controlled growth across Canada, offering large territories across major urban and suburban areas. We believe their business model has tremendous long-term development potential and is aligned with the fast-growing housing and renovation markets.”

Khan and Sohi continued, “Our aim is to work with our chosen franchise partners to operate in the locations and markets best suited to deliver our unique customer service and creative solutions. Disposal bin rentals are more popular than ever, and our style of service and flexible approach secures our elevated level of repeat customers who trust Gorilla Bins. This sector is very fast-growing across Canada and will only increase with the anticipated population growth, so the business potential is huge. Our franchise opportunity has excellent investment potential, streamlined operations, flexibility on locations and above all the highest-quality service at competitive prices. We have also been successful during the pandemic, as a large number of people renovated their homes, and we see this demand growing and expanding on a long-term basis. We will provide our franchisee family with extensive initial and on-going training and support, impactful marketing, a discounted fuel purchase program and a respected brand name.”

InnoFran added, “The committed team at Gorilla Bins has many years of service and commercial industry experience, are passionate about their business and this will flow through to their franchisees, whom they want to be more like family instead of just franchise partners. They are approaching the market through a flexible-territory franchise offering in Ontario and major urban areas across Canada, as well as area development and master franchise opportunities in more distant provinces.”

Gorilla Bins is seeking franchisees that share their complete passion for customer service excellence, are self-motivated, ethical, and goal-focused, financially capable and have a genuine enjoyment of the service industry.

For more information on Gorilla Bins franchise opportunities, please visit gorillabins.ca or InnoFran directly.