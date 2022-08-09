Bloomberg Debuts Family of Brazil Factor Focus Indices

New benchmarks to view momentum, quality and value within the Brazilian investable universe

Bloomberg announced the debut of its first family of factor focus indices for Brazilian equities. The indices will give Brazilian asset managers and bankers new benchmarks on momentum, quality and value factors.





The Bloomberg Brazil Factor Focus family of indices include the Bloomberg Brazil Momentum Focus Index, the Bloomberg Brazil Quality Focus Index and the Bloomberg Brazil Value Focus Index. These indices are designed to represent the performance of companies that exhibit high factor exposures within the Brazilian investible universe. They are constructed from a combined and weighted basis of factor-specific descriptors.





Bloombergs Factor indices can be used to create new investment tools such as exchange traded funds. Brazil is seeing a surge of ETF creation with more than 70 ETFs now listed on the exchange Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) this year.





The Bloomberg Factor Indices come at a time when institutional and individual investors are looking for new passive investing ideas that are diverse, have lower portfolio expenses, and are transparent, said Geraldo Coelho, Bloombergs Business Executive for Latin America, who is based in Sao Paulo.





Dave Gedeon, Global Head of Multi-Asset Indices at Bloomberg, said, The Bloomberg Equity Indices are a complete family that can be leveraged for the creation of new and innovative benchmarks to meet the evolving demands of investors. Leveraging Bloombergs global footprint across indices and research has resulted in a new factor family specific for the Brazilian market.





Bloombergs New Brazil Factor Focus Indices will be available to anyone at no cost at Bloomberg.com, including index value and some return metrics.





