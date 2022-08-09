70% of Commonwealth Games medals won by swimmers wearing Speedo

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 9, 2022







Team Speedo has delivered a stand-out performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this week, with nine Commonwealth Games records broken and 90 medals won by swimmers competing in Speedo suits.





Athletes and para-athletes competed in the six-day international swimming event, with Speedo swimmers, representing various Commonwealth nations, experiencing phenomenal success in the pool. 70% of the medal-winning swimmers wore Speedos Fastskin LZR suits. Developed for racing, the textured fabric zones reduce drag in the water.





The stand-out Speedo stars of the Games were Australias Emma McKeon, who is now the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time with a total of 20 medals, as well as Tom Dean (ENG), who won seven medals, and Duncan Scott (SCO), who won six medals, becoming their countries most decorated athletes at a single Commonwealth Games.





Two of the most courageous gold medal performances in the pool came from triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty (ENG), winning gold in the mens 50m breaststroke, only ten weeks after breaking his foot in the gym, and para-swimmer Alice Tai (ENG) winning gold in the womens 100m backstroke (S8 category), only months after learning how to walk again following an elective leg amputation.





Other Team Speedo athletes taking home gold were Mollie OCallaghan (AUS), Ariarne Titmus (AUS), Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), Kaylee McKeown (AUS), para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe (NZL), Josh Liendo (CAN), Kylie Masse (AUS) and, the recently signed, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA).





Kev McFadyen, global brand director, Speedo said: Were incredibly proud of our Team Speedo athletes and their success at the Commonwealth Games. Swimming doesnt receive the regular media attention that other sports enjoy, so the Games is a brilliant opportunity for the world to see these world-class athletes in-action. Our hope is that theyll inspire the next generation to take up this amazing sport.





In parallel to the Games, Speedo and its partners are campaigning to help more people to learn to swim through its Swim United programme. The brand is supporting initiatives that raise awareness about water safety and make swimming inclusive for everybody. To find out more, go to https://www.speedo.com/swim-united.