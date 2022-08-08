Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody

Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody *******************************************************



Correctional officers stopped a person in custody assaulting another person in custody at Shek Pik Prison today (August 7).





At 1.19pm today, a 38-year-old male person in custody attacked another 41-year-old male person in custody with a plastic stool inside a dayroom. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant.





During the incident, the victim sustained injury to his shoulder, while the assailant sustained injuries to his arm and chest. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, they did not need to be sent out to a public hospital.





The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.





The two persons in custody were sentenced to imprisonment for the offences of manufacturing of a dangerous drug and trafficking in a dangerous drug respectively.