Hong Kong – CE takes part in Sport For All Day 2022 to encourage public to exercise (with photos/video)

CE takes part in Sport For All Day 2022 to encourage public to exercise (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



In support of Sport For All Day 2022 held by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (August 7) took part in sports fun game at Tsuen Wan Sports Centre to encourage the public to sustain a good habit of exercising regularly and keep body and mind healthy.





The focal sport of Sport For All Day this year is electronic virtual sports, which is a combination of sports and electronic technology. Equipped with various sports equipment, participants will use intelligence technology to do sports in a virtual environment and enjoy sports fun in a non-traditional way. During the event, Mr Lee experienced the fun of e-boxing and watched the demonstration of breaking, which has been added to the 2024 Paris Olympics medal programme.





Accompanying the Chief Executive to join the event were the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; the District Officer (Tsuen Wan), Mr Billy Au; the Chairman of Community Sports Committee (CSC), Mr David Yip; the Vice-Chairman of CSC, Professor Patrick Yung; the Chairman of Tsuen Wan District Council (TWDC), Mr Sumly Chan; the Vice-Chairman of TWDC, Mr Yau Kam-ping; windsurfing athlete Hayley Victoria Chan and karatedo athlete Lau Chi-ming.





To encourage the public to exercise more, 16 principal officials also joined the recreation and sports activities held at sports centres in various districts today, including the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam; the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing; the Deputy Financial Secretary; Mr Michael Wong; the Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung; the Secretary for Housing, Ms Winnie Ho; the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak; and the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun.





Apart from opening various leisure facilities for free use by the public, the LCSD held free recreation and sports programmes at designated sports centres in 18 districts for public participation on Sport For All Day 2022. Sports demonstrations were also featured in a live webcast on the event dedicated website and “LCSD Plusss” Facebook page, so as to promote the message “Stay Active, Healthy and Happy!” in different ways, and to encourage members of the public to foster the habit of exercising for at least half an hour a day and to stay fit.





Sport For All Day 2022 is co-organised by the Department of Health; the Sports Medicine Team of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Sports Medicine and Health Science Alumni Association of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China; and the Hong Kong Sports Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability.