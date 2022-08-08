Glasshouse Fragrances Introduces Seasonal Limited-Edition Sugar Coated Harvest Candle Collection: In Season and Sweet Enough

Glasshouse Fragrances, a leader in the Australian fragrance market now available to U.S. shoppers, announced today the release of “In Season” and “Sweet Enough,” two limited-edition, luxury candles inspired by the sweet scents of fall harvest. The two aromas, pumpkin spiced cake and rich salted caramel, are sure to fill any space with autumn’s intoxicating scents at the flick of a lighter.

Available today on the Glasshouse Fragrances website, select boutiques across the country, as well as Amazon.com, “In Season” and “Sweet Enough” capture fall harvest intricately with evocative notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and butterscotch that emit the toasty but sweet comforts of the season.

“We’re so thrilled about the addition of these two special candles just in time for fall,” said Glasshouse Fragrances founder and CEO, Nicole Eckels. “In evoking the crisp, fresh air of an autumn day mixed with the sugar and spice of a salted caramel dessert tray, the sugar coated harvest candles sum up fall in such an exceptional way.”

Embark on the autumnal equinox with “In Season,” a pumpkin-spiced cake scented spin on the traditional pumpkin spice scent of fall. Envision a crackling fire with a nutty, roasted brew of cinnamon, nutmeg, and piping hot pumpkin while coming in from the crisp, fresh air and cozying up as the leaves blaze into gold outside.

Next up, is Top of Form“Sweet Enough,” where savory meets sweet with the dessert tray abundance of sticky, viscous molasses, butterscotch, and caramelized everything, made just right. This heavenly candle features an abundance of dessert-inspired notes, from layers of sumptuous, salted caramel, maple syrup and honeyed nuts swirled with butterscotch, to hot buttered toffee and coconut cream.

KEY FEATURES

Triple Scented, hand poured in Australia, 2 x Natural Cotton Wicks, decorated in reusable glass vessels, Soy Blend Wax for a clean and even burn.

FRAGRANCE

In Season – A crackling fire, a nutty, roasted brew of cinnamon, nutmeg and piping hot pumpkin conjure the toasty comforts of the season.

Top Notes: Coconut, Orange, Pumpkin

Middle Notes: Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Clove, Cumin, Maple

Base Notes: Caramelized Sugar, Musk, Vanilla

Fragrance Family: Gourmand Fragrance

Fragrance Strength: 5

Sweet Enough – Savory meets sweet with the dessert tray abundance of sticky, viscous Molasses, Butterscotch, and luscious coconut cream.

Top Notes: Salted Caramel, Maple Syrup, Honeyed Nuts

Middle Notes: Butterscotch, Buttered Toffee, Coconut Cream

Base Notes: Vanilla Bean, Dark Brown Sugar, Molasses

Fragrance Family: Gourmand Fragrance

Fragrance Strength: 4

About Nicole Eckels:

Born and raised in New York, Nicole began her career as a makeup artist before making a career move into B2B sales which found her in San Francisco. At this time, Nicole yearned for a more empowering and challenging creative outlet where she could express her passion for the bold and the vibrant. It was at this time that she sought out the sunny shores of Australia with her son where she found her ‘true calling’. While shopping in David Jones to replace a beloved candle purchased in New York City, Nicole couldn’t find what she was looking for. Noting the high-end brands from Europe and non- fragranced, low-end brands, Nicole saw a clear gap in the market for fine fragranced, high-quality candles at accessible price-points and, after months of researching Glasshouse Fragrances was born.

To learn more about Glasshouse Fragrances and its family of products visit:

https://us.glasshousefragrances.com

About Glasshouse Fragrances

Founded in Australia in 2006 by Nicole Eckels, Glasshouse Fragrances has been developing transformational scents that enrich people lives. Realizing our sense of smell is the most powerful of all, Glasshouse Fragrances teases and tantalizes with its groundbreaking scents that deliver unrivalled personal experiences. In the summer of 2021, Glasshouse Fragrances launched in the U.S. market.